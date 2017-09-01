Taguba nag-sori sa anak ni DU30, bayaw; inabswelto sa drug smuggling

NAG-sori ang broker na si Mark Ruben Taguba II sa anak ni Pangulong Duterte na si Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte at kanyang bayaw na Manases Carpio dahil sa “fake news” na sangkot ang dalawa sa P6.4 bilyong shipment ng ilegal na droga na nakalusot sa inspeksyon ng Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Sa isang pahayag, nilinis ni Taguba sina Duterte at Carpio sa anumang korap na aktibidad sa loob ng Customs.

Si Taguba ang isa sa mga broker ng 605 kilo ng shabu mula sa Xiamen, China. Itinanggi niyang droga ang laman ng container.

“I am making this statement to clear Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and Atty. Manse Carpio from any involvement in the shipment of illegal drugs into the country, and any anomalies in the Bureau of Customs,” sabi ni Taguba.

Iginiit ni Taguba na tsismis lamang ang umano’y pagkakasangkot nina Duterte at Carpio.

“The names of Vice Mayor Duterte and or Atty. Manases Carpio were merely mentioned by the ‘Davao Group’ whose direct contacts to me were ‘Tita Nannie’ and ‘Jack.’ As I had repeatedly stated before Congress and the Senate, the alleged involvement of the aforementioned individuals are hearsay in nature,” dagdag ni Taguba.

Sa naunang pagdinig ng Senado, sinabi ni Taguba na nagkita sila ni Davao City Councilor Nilo “Small” Abellera Jr. sa Davao noong Enero kung saan inatasan niyang magbigay ng P5 milyon para makahingi siya ng proteksyon kay Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, ang anak ni Duterte.

Ayon kay Taguba, una siyang nakipagkita kay “Tita Nannie” na mula sa BOC, sa isang mall sa Quezon City.

Aniya, inatasan siya ni Tita Nannie na magbigay ng P5 milyon para sa “enrollment fee” sa Davao Group.

Noong Enero, sinabi ni Taguba na pinadalhan siya ni Tita Nannie ng text, na nagsasabing: “Good am, Mark. We’ll make final arrangement with Jack, he’s the handler of Paolo, now we have to advance the enroll. He can fly down to Davao to arrange your meeting with Pulong ASAP. During the meeting, you personally turn over the P5M, in the same manner you likewise turned over the LMLN to Jack when we met.”

“Sinundo ako ni Jack at dinala ako sa restaurant at nandoon si Small at nagusap kami ‘yung sa P5 million. Sabi niya (Small) sa akin bago n’ya tanggapin ‘yon, kailangan maging maayos ang remittance mo weekly,” sabi ni Taguba.