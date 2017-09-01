3 sundalo patay, 52 pa sugatan sa patuloy na operasyon sa Marawi Inquirer

PATAY ang tatlong sundalo, samantalang sugatan ang 52 iba pa sa pagpapatuloy ng bakbakan sa pagitan ng tropa ng gobyerno at teroristang grupong Maute sa Marawi City sa bisperas ng paggunita ng Eid’l Adha, kinumpirma ng isang opisyal ng militar kahapon.

Sinabi ni Joint Task Force Marawi and Western Mindanao Command Spokesperson Captain Jo-ann Petinglay na naging matindi ang bakbakan sa buong araw noong Huwebes. “It’s not just in one location. It happened in separate locations inside the main battle area,” sabi ni Petinglay.

Idinagdag ni Petinglay na karamihan sa mga biktima ay dahil sa improvised explosive devices na itinanim ng mga Maute at Abu Sayyaf sa mga daraanan ng mga sundalo.

Dahil sa pinakahuling insidente, umabot na sa 136 ang mga namatay sa tropa ng gobyerno na nagsimula noong Mayo 23.

