P207M jackpot sa linggo ng Super Lotto By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P207 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Super Lotto 6/49 sa Linggo. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, walang nakakuha sa P201.614 milyong jackpot prize sa bola noong Huwebes ng gabi. Umabot sa P36.2 milyon ang itinaya sa naturang bola kaya mas tumaas sa inaasahang P200 milyon ang actual jackpot prize. Lumabas sa huling bola ang winning number combination na 18-42-16-26-41-40. Nanalo naman ng tig-P70,000 ang 22 mananaya na nakalimang numero. Tig-P1,270 ang 1,138 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 23,204 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.