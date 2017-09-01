Bagyo nasa labas ng PAR pero By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Naging bagyo na ang binabantayang Low Pressure Area ng Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. Naging bagyo na ang binabantayang Low Pressure Area ng Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. Pero lumabas na ito ng Philippine Area of Responsibility at may international name na Mawar. Ito ay nasa layong 345 kilometro sa hilagang kanluran ng Laoag kahapon ng umaga. Wala man sa PAR, naaapektuhan naman nito ang Hanging Habagat na nagdadala ng pag-ulan sa malaking bahagi ng bansa. Ang bagyo ay mayroong hangin na umaabot sa 65 kilometro bawat oras at pagbugsong 80 kilometro bawat oras.

