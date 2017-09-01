Tumbok Karera Tips, September 01, 2017 (@METRO TURF)

Race 1 : PATOK – (3) Big Bad John; TUMBOK – (6) Queen Hayley; LONGSHOT – (1) Good As Gold

Race 2 : PATOK – (3) Formidable Foe; TUMBOK – (4) La Mallorca; LONGSHOT – (7) Wawrinka

Race 3 : PATOK – (3) Volvoquest; TUMBOK – (4) Fantastic Red; LONGSHOT – (6) Galing From Afar

Race 4 : PATOK – (5) Combaton; TUMBOK – (1) Saint Tropez; LONGSHOT – (4) Magnitude Eight

Race 5 : PATOK – (1) Magnus; TUMBOK – (4) Bungangera; LONGSHOT – (3) Rianna

Race 6 : PATOK – (2) Tipping Point; TUMBOK – (5) Gold Digger; LONGSHOT – (3) Lucky Leonor

Race 7 : PATOK – (6) Break And Shine; TUMBOK – (2) Sense Of Rhythm; LONGSHOT – (4) Miss Rosario

Race 8 : PATOK – (9) Sta. Fe; TUMBOK – (6) Hold Me Tight Baby/Colorful Warrior; LONGSHOT –

(4) Jabberwocky

