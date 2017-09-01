Pinipigil na ng misis na magpulis By Joseph Greenfield Bandera

Sulat mula kay Mac ng Metro Manila

Dear Sir Greenfield,

Ako po ay isang pulis na nakadestino sa Metro Manila. Sa kasalukuyan ay okay ang aking suweldo kaya lang sabi ng misis ko at mga anak ko ay magretiro na raw ako dahil delikado raw ang buhay ng mga pulis ngayon. Kaya kahit wala pa ako sa retirement age ay balak ko nang magresign sa aking trabaho.

Gusto ko pa kasing humaba ang buhay ko kaya balak kong lumipat ng ibang trabaho o kaya ay magnegosyo. May konti naman kaming ipon ng misis ko at siya ang nage-encourage sa akin na magnegosyo na lang daw po kami. Ano po bang negosyo o ibang career ang maaari kong pasukan na magiging maunlad pa rin ang buhay ng aming pamilya?

Umaasa,

Mac ng Metro Manila

Solusyon/Analysis:

Palmistry:

May Guhit ka ng Negosyo sa iyong palad (Illustration 1-1 arrow 1.). Ibig sabihin, may point o may tama ang misis mo kung may konting puhunan kayong naitatabi ay maaari nga kayong magnegosyo sa sandaling nagretiro ka na sa kasalukuyan mong trabaho. At dahil maganda naman ang Busniess Line (arrow a.) na nabanggit, pihadong kapag nagtulong kayong mag-asawa sa negosyong maiisip n’yo, tiyak na kayo ay uunlad at aasenso.

Cartomancy:

Bagong simula sa tulong ni misis o ng isang babae ang pinahihiwatig ng mga barahang Ace of Clubs, Nine of Diamonds at Queen of Diamonds (llustration 1.). Ibig sabihin, puwede ka ngang magretiro o mag-resign sa iyong trabaho at pagkatapos ay magsimula ng negosyo na may kaugnayan sa tindahan o kaya’y mga agricultural products at iba pang produktong basic needs ng mga tao. Dito ay mabilis na uunlad at aasenso ang inyong kabuhayan.

Itutuloy…

