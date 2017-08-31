Impeachment vs Sereno ipinadala na kay Speaker By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Agad na ipinadala kay House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez ang impeachment complaint laban kay Supreme Court Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno.

Ayon kay House majority leader Rodolfo Farinas ipinadala na ni House Secretary General Cesar Pareja ang 54-pahinang reklamo na inihain ni Atty. Larry Gadon sa Office of the Speaker.

“May we transmit the herein attached original copies of the impeachment complaint filed by Atty. Lorenzo G. Gadon against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno of the Supreme Court of the Philippines,” ani Pareja.

Ang Speaker’s Office ay mayroong 10 session days upang ipadala ito sa House committee on rules na pinamumunuan naman ni Farinas para isama ito sa Order of Business at maipadala sa House committee on justice.

Mayroong 60 session days ang House committee on justice upang magsagawa ng pagdinig at magdesisyon kung sapat ang batayan ng reklamo at dapat na maghain ng kaso.

Muli itong pagbobotohan sa plenaryo ng Kamara at kung makakukuha ng 98 boto o one-third ng bilang ng mga kongresista ay magsasampa ng kaso sa Senado na magsasagawa ng impeachment trial. Dalawampu’t limang kongresista ang nag-endorso sa reklamo.

Inakusahan si Sereno ng pag-abuso sa kanyang kapangyarihan ng magdesisyon sa mga bagay na dapat ay pinagkakasunduan sa Supreme Court en banc.

Hindi rin umano nagdeklara ng totoo si Sereno sa kanyang Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Networth.

Hindi rin umano tama ang paggastos ni Sereno sa pondo ng SC gaya ng pagbili nito ng luxury car bilang service vehicle nito, pagsakay ng eruplano sa first at business class at panunuluyan sa mga mamahaling hotel.

