Nabagsakan ng cement mixer inabandona ng truck owner

HUMINGI ng tulong sa Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) ang mga nakaligtas sa kotseng nadaganan ng cement mixer dalawang linggo na ang nakakaraan.

Matatandaang tumaob noong Agosto 15 ang isang cement mixer na pag-aari ng Topstar Ready Concrete Incorporated, na minamaneho ni Jayson Muleta, na naging dahilan para madaganan ang isang Honda na sakay ang isang pamilya sa kahabaan ng Mindanao Avenue sa Quezon City.

Nasugatan si Marife Ramos at kanyang tatlong anak, samantalang namatay naman ang kanyang mister na si Ulysses matapos maipit sa driver’s seat.

Kinumpirma ni PAO Chief Persida Rueda-Acosta na nagtalaga na sila ng mga abogado para tingnan ang sitwasyon ng mga Ramos.

Idinagdag ni Acosta na personal na bumisita si Ramos sa kanilang tanggapan upang ireklamo ang kompanya ng cement mixer na hindi ito tumulong sa pagbabayad sa kanilang ginastos sa ospital.

