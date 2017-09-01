Solenn game makipagbakbakan kay Andrea kahit naka-2-piece bikini lang By Ervin Santiago Bandera

HINDI pa man siya napapanood sa GMA Telebabad series na Alyas Robin Hood, usap-usapan na ang nalalapit na paglabas ni Solenn Heussaff sa astig na serye ni Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes. Ito ay dahil sa much-awaited na paghaharap nila ng isa pang Kapuso leading lady na si Andrea Torres. Sa katunayan, kanya-kanyang kampihan na ang mga fans nila ni Andrea. May mga nag-post pa nga sa social media na dapat daw paghandaan ni Venus (Andrea) ang karakter ni Solenn na si Iris Lizeralde dahil hindi bongga rin ang mga pasabog nito sa serye. Sabi nga ni Solenn, handang-handa siya sa kahit anong laban na ibibigay sa kanya ni Andrea. Game na game rin daw siyang makipagbakbakan kay Venus nang naka-two-piece bikini lang. Sey naman ni Andrea, kung ano raw ang ipagagawa sa kanila ng kanilang direktor na si Dominic Zapata ay gagawin niya. Ready rin siyang makipagsabunutan at makipagbugbugan kay Solenn kahit naka-bra at panty lang. Pero ano nga ba ang magiging papel ni Iris sa buhay ni Pepe (Dingdong)? Paano niya mas paiinitin ang maaksyong buhay ni Pepe? Yan ang dapat n’yong abangan sa pagpapatuloy ng Alyas Robin Hood 2 pagkatapos ng 24 Oras!

