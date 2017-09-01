Ronnie iwas na iwas sa ‘relasyon’ nila ni Loisa By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

INULAN naman ng tukso si Ronnie Alonte sa presscon ng A Love To Last nang tanungin kung sino ang tinutukoy ni Julia Barretto na kanyang “love to last”. Ang hula ng mga katoto ay si Loisa Andalio na consistent na nali-link sa binata. Diretso kasing pinili ni Julia ang isa pa niyang ka-loveteam na si Joshua Garcia kesa kay Ronnie nang tanungin tungkol sa kanilang “love to last”. Nang si Ronnie na ang magsasalita ay tinukso na siya ni Bea, “Sino nga ba ang love to last mo?” Na sinagot lang ng malakas ng tawa ng binata sabay sabing, “Oo nga, last question na (kay Julia), ang ganda.” Paiwas pang sagot ni Ronnie nang patuloy siyang tuksuhin ng kanyang mga co-stars sa A Love To Last, “Sa edad kong ‘to, parang wala pa, e.” Sa mga nakaraang panayam kay Ronnie lagi nitong sinasabi na para silang mag-best friends ni Loisa.

