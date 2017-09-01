Marlon naglabas ng ebidensya, dyowa pa rin si Pia

OUT to quash break-up rumors, nag-post si Marlon Stockinger ng pictures niya with Pia Wurtzbach sa kanyang Instagram account.

Na-sight namin ang mga photos and it showed na mukhang hindi naman naghiwalay ang dalawa. The photos of Pia and Marlon were taken during the trip to Mexico. Obvious na nag-enjoy ang dalawa kasama ang ilang friends sa vacation nila sa nasabing lugar.

Kumalat ang chikang hiwalay na ang dalawa nang ma-notice ng isang follower ng magdyowa na binura na ng dalawa ang photos nilang magkasama sa kani-kanilang Instagram accounts. With that, it can be deduced that it is Marlon’s SUBTLE way of diffusing rumors that he and Pia had uncoupling.