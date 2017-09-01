Coco nagpaka-construction worker sa Gawad Kalinga

COCO Martin is one generous soul. He seems unstoppable in doing charities. Now, he’s helped in the house building effort of Gawad Kalinga.

“This morning, Coco Martin along with John Prats, Marc Solis, Lester Llansang, John Medina, Michael Roy Jornales and Benj Manalo initiated a house-building under the charity institution Gawad Kalinga,” posted Eric John Salut.

The videos which Eric posted showed Coco and company doing initial construction work. Talagang ipinakitang nagpapala at naghahakot sila ng lupa at nagpipintura.

Nakatutuwang makita ang malaking celebrity na tulad ni Coco na nagpipintura at hindi conscious na siya ang hari ng telebisyon. Nasusuklian naman ang generosity ni Coco. His Ang Probinsyano is the number one primetime show in the country.