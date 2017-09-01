Netizens nag-away-away dahil sa boses ni Anne, kahihiyan daw sa music industry

WHEN @Kkatherine1470 commented against Anne Curtis’ singing by saying, “Your wanting 2 sing is a disgrace in the industry,” agad-agad ang answer ng dyowa ni Erwan Heussaff.

“I’m still gonna do it anyway! I may not make you happy, Pero it makes me happy and my fans. Beh!” pang-aasar na sagot ng TV host-actress.

This had netizens yakking in one popular website. Nag-away ang mga fans.

“Ikaw ang OA, everyone is allowed to sing wherever and whenever. If that’s what makes her happy bakit mo pipigilan? As if naman pag kumanta ka sa videoke natutuwa nakakarinig sayo, pero di ka nila pinapakailaman dahil nirerespeto nila karapatan mo. Point is, bakit may mga taong gustong gusto pigilan ang ikinasasaya ng iba?” said one maka-Anne.

“The point is Anne is singing in public not in a karaoke where is your brain? Let her sing in private not in front of the whole world which is nakakahiya for most of Filipinos around the world,” wailed another fan.

“Hayaan niyo siya. Mali rin naman kasi ang pagkanta niya. Mapapagod rin ang boses niyan, or worse baka mapaos habambuhay,” sabi ng isang guy.

“Who are you to dictate what she can and cannot do in public or private? Eh ikaw nga wala naman humihingi ng opinyon mo nag post ka pa din diba?” mataray na hanash ng faney ni Anne.

“Aminado naman si Anne na di siya maging kumanta. Di naman siya self declared singer instead she is claiming she’s an entertainer. Kung di mo trip, di wag ka manood. Mabuti na yang ganyan kesa mambash at magpuna ng kamalian ng iba,” dagdag pa ng fan ni Anne .