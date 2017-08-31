Davao del Sur niyanig ng magnitude 4 By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Niyanig ng lindol na may lakas na magnitude 4.0 ang Davao del Sur kaninang umaga. Ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology naramdaman ang lindol ala-1:31 ng umaga. Ang sentro ng lindol ay natunton 27 kilometro sa kanluran ng bayan ng Santa Cruz. May lalim itong limang kilometro. Naramdaman ang Intensity IV sa Santa Cruz; Davao City at Hagonoy sa Davao del Sur. Intensity III naman sa Sulop, Davao del Sur at Intensity II sa Digos City, Davao del Sur. Ayon sa Phivolcs hindi magdudulot ng aftershock ang paggalaw na ito.

