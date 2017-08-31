Ex-PDEA technician dakip sa P2.5M shabu sa Tacloban By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Arestado ang isang dating tauhan ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) nang makuhaan ng aabot sa P2.5 milyon halaga ng hinihinalang shabu sa buy-bust operation sa Tacloban City, ayon sa pulisya. Arestado ang isang dating tauhan ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) nang makuhaan ng aabot sa P2.5 milyon halaga ng hinihinalang shabu sa buy-bust operation sa Tacloban City, ayon sa pulisya. Nadakip si Julius Katangkatang Yu, 35, dating technical personnel ng PDEA at residente ng Brgy. San Roque, Jaro, Leyte, sabi ni Chief Insp. Ma. Bella Rentuaya, tagapagsalita ng Eastern Visayas regional police. Isinagawa mga elemento ng Tacloban City Police, PDEA Region 8, at intelligence operatives ang operasyon laban kay Yu sa P. Burgos st., Brgy. 33, dakong alas-8:45 ng gabi Martes. Dinampot ng mga operatiba si Yu matapos makabili ng isang pakete ng hinihinalang shabu mula sa target. Bukod sa “nabili” na pakete, nakuhaan si Yu ng anim pang pakete ng hinihinalang shabu kaya umabot sa P2.5 milyon ang tinatayang halaga ng drogang nakumpiska, ani Rentuaya. Nakuha din sa suspek ang 10 P1,000 papel na ginamit ng mga operatiba bilang marked money, dalawang timbangan, mga drug paraphernalia, at isang cellphone. Dinala si Yu at ang mga nakumpiskang ebidensya sa Tacloban City Police Office para sa karagdagang imbestigasyon.

