Bong Revilla miss na ang showbiz, umaasang makakapagpiyansa By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Miss na miss na ni dating Sen. Bong Revilla ang showbiz. Kaya muling maghahain ng mosyon si Revilla sa Sandiganbayan First Division upang payagan siya na makapaglagak ng piyansa sa kasong plunder na kinakaharap nito kaugnay ng pork barrel fund scam. Sinabi ng abogado ni Revilla na si Estelito Mendoza mahina ang testimonya ng mga testigo na iprenisinta ng prosekusyon sa pagdinig ng kaso. “I think it is not a matter of being allowed, it is a responsibility of the Court that human rights are not violated,” ani Mendoza. “Sen. Revilla is an innocent person under detention for four years, only to wait for every Thursday for a trial to be briefly heard.” Sa panayam sa Sandiganbayan, sinabi ni Revilla na gusto na ring bumalik sa pag-aartista. “Na mi-miss ko na ang show business gusto kong bumalik sa pagaartista, public service kahit naman wala tayo sa pulitika nandun pa rin naman yun eh, yung first love ko (showbiz),” ani Revilla. Inamin ni Revilla na nahihirapan na ang kanyang pamilya dahil sa pagkakakulong nito bagamat nakakakita na umano siya ng linaw sa kaso. “Yun nga din ang prayer natin (piyansa) at matagal-tagal na talagang hirap na, ok lang ako pamilya, pero ganun pa man naniniwala ako at least unit unti namang nagkakaroon ng linaw,” saad ng dating senador. Umapela rin si Revilla ng panalangin sa kanyang mga taga-suporta.

