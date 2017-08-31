Gordon, Trillanes nagkainitan kaugnay ng isyu kung iimbitahan sina Paolo Duterte, Mans Carpio INQUIRER.net

SUMIKLAB ang tensyon sa pagitan nina Blue Ribbon committee chair Sen. Richard Gordon at Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV matapos mag-mosyon ang huli na imbitahan sina Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte at kanyang bayaw na si Mans Carpio sa pagdinig ng P6.4 bilyon shabu shipment. Iginiit ni Trillanes na dapat ipatawag sina Duterte at Carpio sa pagdinig para magpaliwanag matapos ang alegasyon ng isang testigo na sangkot at dalawa sa umano’y “Davao Group” ng Bureau of Customs (BOC). Matatandaang ipinakita ng testigo na si Mark Taguba II ang mga text messages sa pagitan niya at ng isang “Tita Nani” kung saan nabanggit din ang mga pangalan nina “Pulong” at “Mance” sa mga transaksyon. Idinagdag ni Gordon at Majority Leader Vicente Sotto III na dapat munang magpakita ng solidong ebidensiya si Taguba kapalit ng pagpapatawag kina Duterte at Carpio. Tinawag naman ni Trillanes ang Blue Ribbon Committee bilang “committee de abswelto.” “You’re out of order. I will not dignify your statements,” sabi ni Gordon bilang tugon kay Trillanes. Idinagdag ni Gordon na personal siyang maghahain ng reklamo sa ethics committee laban kay Trillanes. Tinawag ito ni Trillanes na “irrational ruling,” kung saan sumagot si Gordon ng , “I’ve always acted rationally.” Sinuspinde ang sesyon ng ilang minuto dahil sa pagkakainitan ng dalawang senador. Sa isang ambush interview, binatikos ni Trillanes sina Gordon at Sotto, na parehong kaalyado ni Pangulong Duterte. Inakusahan din ni Trillanes ang dalawa na nagiging abogado na nina Duterte at Carpio.

