Imee Marcos: Wala pang kasunduan sa pagbabalik ng yaman

NAGSALITA si Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos kaugnay ng pananahimik ng kanilang pamilya kaugnay ng umano’y alok na ibalik ang bahagi ng kanilang yaman, sa pagsasabing naniniwala siya na matutuldukan ni Pangulong Duterte ang deka-dekadang litigasyon ng bilyong-bilyong pisong ill-gotten wealth noong panahon ng diktatura.

“We trust that the President can end the decades-long case, and our family is still discussing it, but it’s in the hands of our lawyers,” sabi ni Marcos.

“Wala pa, wala pa,” dagdag ni Marcos nang tanungin kung patuloy ang negosasyon para sa pagbabalik ng bahagi ng yaman ng mga Marcos.

Itinanggi naman ni Marcos na batid niya ang sinasabing 7,000 toneladang ginto ng pamilya na nakadeposito sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng mundo, na umano’y sinabi ng kanyang nanay na si Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos kay Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza, base umano sa kanilang pag-uusap ng dating First Lady ilang taon na ang nakakaraan.

“I don’t know. I think it’s best that the lawyers respond to all these queries,” dagdag ni Marcos.