Imee Marcos: Wala pang kasunduan sa pagbabalik ng yaman

NAGSALITA si Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos kaugnay ng pananahimik ng kanilang pamilya kaugnay ng umano’y alok na ibalik ang bahagi ng kanilang yaman, sa pagsasabing naniniwala siya na matutuldukan ni Pangulong Duterte ang deka-dekadang litigasyon ng bilyong-bilyong pisong ill-gotten wealth noong panahon ng diktatura.
“We trust that the President can end the decades-long case, and our family is still discussing it, but it’s in the hands of our lawyers,” sabi ni Marcos.
“Wala pa, wala pa,” dagdag ni Marcos nang tanungin kung patuloy ang negosasyon para sa pagbabalik ng bahagi ng yaman ng mga Marcos.
Itinanggi naman ni Marcos na batid niya ang sinasabing 7,000 toneladang ginto ng pamilya na nakadeposito sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng mundo, na umano’y sinabi ng kanyang nanay na si Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos kay Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza, base umano sa kanilang pag-uusap ng dating First Lady ilang taon na ang nakakaraan.
“I don’t know. I think it’s best that the lawyers respond to all these queries,” dagdag ni Marcos.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94