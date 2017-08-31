Sigaw ni Yeng para sa MayWard: Jowa! Jowa! Jowa! By Djan Magbanua

Riot ang trailer ng movie na Loving In Tandem kung saan bibida sina Maymay Entrata at Edward Barber. Trailer pa lang ay may halo ng pakilig hindi lang at first sight kundi umabot pa ng fourth sight, huh! Mukhang pati si Yeng Constantino ay hindi napigilian ang kilig dahil napa-post pa ito sa kanyang Twitter. “Hehehehe! Jowa! Jowa! Jowa! Congrats Maymay! at syempre sa mga pbb teens.” Hehehehe! Jowa! Jowa! Jowa! Congrats Maymay! ❤️ at syempre sa mga pbb teens. ❤️ https://t.co/p9vN5NrI9d — Yeng Constantino (@YengPLUGGEDin) August 31, 2017 Ang Loving in Tandem ay magiging unang movie kung saan bibida at magtatambal ang MayWard. Pasok din dito ang kanilang fellow PBB Teen housemates na sina Kisses Delavin at Marco Gallo na kilala naman bilang KissMarc.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.