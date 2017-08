Tumbok Karera Tips, August 31, 2017 (@METRO TURF)

Race 1 : PATOK – (3) Brilliance; TUMBOK – (4) Cerveza Rosas; LONGSHOT – (2) Bossa Nova

Race 2 : PATOK – (3) Karangalan; TUMBOK – (6) Mother Secret; LONGSHOT – (1) Ilovehnery / Mighty Maxwell

Race 3 : PATOK – (2) Himig; TUMBOK – (6) Absoluteresistance; LONGSHOT – (7) Magic Square / Sweetness

Race 4 : PATOK – (1) Black Fury; TUMBOK – (4) Suzie Cat; LONGSHOT – (3) Mayumi / Kinagigiliwan

Race 5 : PATOK – (1) Rio De Janiero; TUMBOK – (6) Kay Tagalog; LONGSHOT – (2) Wow Jazziee

Race 6 : PATOK – (3) Graf; TUMBOK – (2) Total Defiance; LONGSHOT – (1) Satin Lace

Race 7 : PATOK – (6) Ranagant; TUMBOK – (3) Show The Whip; LONGSHOT – (1) Batas Kamao

