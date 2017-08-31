KissMarc unang ibibida bukas sa Bandera special poster edition By Djan Magbanua

Panahon ngayon ng mga love team kaya pinili ng Bandera ang pito sa top trending love teams para bigyan ng espesyal na edition ang KissMarc, JaDine, McLisse, AlDub, LizQuen, MayWard at KathNiel sa mga darating na araw ng Setyembre. Ngayong unang pitong araw ng Setyembre na ipapublish sa BANDERA, ang mga espesyal na edition na ito. Unang bibida na nga diyan ang KissMarc o ang tambalang Kisses Delavin at Marco Gallo na nabuo sa loob ng Big Brother House. Kamakailan lang sa #ShowbizLive, nakasama namin ang fan club na KissMarc Flashers, na isa lang sa mga grupo na sumusuporta sa dalawa. Anila, ang pinaka nagustuhan nila sa KissMarc ay ang pagiging family oriented nilang dalawa. Mabibili na ang espesyal na edition para sa KissMarc bukas, sa mga newstands nationwide.

