Aiko nakiusap sa mga basher ni Andre: Bigyan n’yo siya ng chance!

NAG-REACT si Aiko Melendez sa pamba-bash ng ilang netizens sa kanyang anak na si Andre Yllana.

Nilait kasi ito nang husto sa unang paglabas niya sa “Loveteam” episode ng Maalaala Mo Kaya na pinagbidahan nina Inigo Pascual at Maris Racal.

Pilit na ikinumpara si Andre sa kanyang mga magulang na sina Aiko at Jomari Yllana. Hinusgahan agad si Andre ng netizens dahil sa hindi raw siya kasinghusay umarte ng kanyang parents.

Ipinagtanggol naman ni Aiko ang anak when she appeared sa Tonight With Boy Abunda, bata pa naman daw ni Andre sa showbiz para husgahan agad ang kanyang akting at ikumpara sa kanila ni Jomari.

Nakiusap si Aiko na bigyan nila ng chance si Andre na mag-improve ang acting at mag-grow sa industrya. Alam ni Aiko na malaking pressure for his son having parents na sukat na ang husay sa pag-arte.

Hindi naman napigilan ni Aiko na maging very vocal sa ipinapareha on and off screen kay Andre na si

Heaven Peralejo lalo na nu’ng ipinakita sa malaking screen sa set ng TWBA ang litrato ng dalawang bagets na magkasama.

Tutol si Aiko na ma-link, much more ang magkaroon agad ng relasyon si Andre. Maaga pa raw para mapasok si Andre sa ganu’ng sitwasyon. Although, wala naman daw siyang masasabi laban kay Heaven.

Kyut naman daw silang tingnan ni Andre sa piktyur.