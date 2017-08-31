Mommy Raquel sa ‘sorry’ ni Jake: Kaplastikan lang ‘yun! By Ervin Santiago Bandera

HINDI raw sincere ang panghihingi ng sorry ni Jake Zyrus, ayon sa kanyang inang si Raquel Pempengco. “May halong kashowbizan at kaplastikan ‘yun, dahil kung mahal na mahal niya ako, bakit niya gagawin yun? Ako, hindi ko kailangang sabihin sa public na mahal na mahal ko siya. “Gusto kong ipadama sa kanya, pero siya ang lumalayo,” ayon kay Mommy Raquel sa isang panayam. Pero sey ng ina ni Jake, hindi pa man daw siya humihingi ng sorry dahil sa ipinalabas na life story ng kanyang anak sa Maalaala Mo Kaya kung saan pinalabas siyang masamang ina, ay napatawad na niya ito. “Hindi na po niya kailangang humingi ng sorry sa akin. Maramdaman ko lang po ang yakap niya at pagmamahal niya, okay na po sa akin. “Burado na lahat ang sama ng loob at hinanakit na nagawa niya sa akin. Lagi ko naman po siya pinatatawad,” sabi pa ni Mommy Raquel sa nasabing panayam.

