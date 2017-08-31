Ogie Diaz sa life story ni Jake Zyrus: Grabe pala talaga ‘yung madir, ‘no! By Alex Brosas Bandera

VINDCATED si Ogie Diaz nang lumabas ang story ni Charice, este Jake Zyrus sa Maalaala Mo Kaya. There was a time pala na itinanggi ng madir ni Jake na tomboy ang kanyang anak. “Napanood ko na yung life story ni Jake Zyrus sa MMK, grabe pala yung madir, no? “Bigla ko tuloy naalala yung Mommy ni Charice kung paano nitong pinagalit pa ang mga fans noon ng anak niya para i-bash ako nang i-bash sa Twitter na muntik ko pang desisyunang i-deactivate ang account ko, dahil sobra na ang mga panlalait sa akin ng ilang fans. “To a point na pina-trending pa nila yung #PokpokAngInaNiOgieDiaz para lang panghinaan ako ng loob. Idinamay pati nanay kong walang kamalay-malay. “Di nila matanggap yung opinyon ko noon sa radyo at sa diyaryong pinagsusulatan ko. Sabi ko noon, feeling ko, tomboy si Charice na kung tutuusin, wala namang masama, pero ayaw pumayag ng madir! Hahaha! Tunay na babae daw ang anak niya. Hanggang sa ayan na nga, si Charice pa mismo ang umamin at pinalaya ang sarili. “Hay. Kalokah no?” ‘Yan ang post ni Ogie sa kanyang Facebook account.

