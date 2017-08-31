Katrina Paula umamin: Natatakot dalawin si Sabrina M sa kulungan



PROUDLY wearing a bejeweled crown probably hairpinned to her scalp, hindi pa man ay feeling winner na si Katrina Paula as she competes in the Mrs. Philippines VOAA (Voice of an Angel) in Fukuoka, Japan this Sept. 3.

Although she gained a little weight kumpara noong huli siyang bumisita sa “Cristy Ferminute” last year, walang nagbago sa maamo’t magandang mukha ni Katrina as she sashayed inside the booth in white bustier top and jeans with a sash across her chest exposing what looked like a healthy child’s butt sans diaper!

Unang tanong ni Tita Cristy na tatawa-tawa, “Ano’ng nakain mo, Katrina?” Idiomatic expression ‘yon patungkol sa sasalihang timpalak ng hitad kung saan 39 ginang mula sa iba’t ibang panig ng mundo ang kanyang makakalaban.

Si Kat ang kinatawan ng ating bansa from the local pageant which was never held. In short, she was handpicked from millions of married women sa loob at labas ng showbiz sa inaugural exercise ng VOAA whose major criterion for selection ay ang mga mapagkawanggawang aktibidades niya.

Little do most people know na mas ginugusto ni Katrina na mag-embark sa mga charity work instead of throwing lavish parties during her birthday. Indeed an angelic deed!

At bakit nga naman hindi siya ang karapat-dapat na kinatawan ng ‘Pinas? Herself a former Japayuki, walang dudang instant Darling of the Crowd si Kat sa mga Hapon na iisa lang ang sasabihin in Nihongo, “May asim pa!”

Ani Kat, panibagong kabanata ito sa kanyang buhay. Long gone are her showbiz days, established na lang ang kanyang mga anak na iisa na lang doon ang nag-aaral.

So, kung sakali, who is she sharing her victory with? “Sa nanay ko, sa kanya ko ipuputong ang korona,” malambing na tugon ni Kat.

Meanwhile, unlike most, if not all beauty pageants, walang swimsuit o talent competitions ang Mrs. Philippines VOAA. Women will be judged on how queenly (or angelic?) they carry their evening gowns.

Pero may intro speech pa rin at Q & A na pinaghahandaan na ni Katrina without the aid of an interpreter.

What else can we say kundi good luck sa ‘yo, Katrina! Hope to see the next Philippine bet na pagpapasahan mo ng korona…ang tanong: masundan pa kaya? Chos!

q q q

Still on Katrina, matagal-tagal na palang hindi siya nakakadalaw sa kanyang malapit na kaibigan at dati ring sexy star na si Sabrina M buhat nang makulong ito sa kasong droga. Natatakot daw kasi siyang pumunta sa kulungan dahil drugs na nga ang involved.

Looking back, inamin niya na, “Hindi ako magiging Katrina Paula kung hindi dahil sa kanya.” Si Sabrina M daw kasi ang kanyang mentor at naghikayat sa kanyang pumalaot sa showbiz. But of course, between the two of them ay ‘di hamak na mas matuwid na landas ang piniling tahakin ni Kat.

This much we know, hindi pa man natitimbog noon si Sabrina that led her to steel bars ay walang sawa siyang tinutulungan ni Kat even the former’s kids through school.

Unti-unti naming nakilala si Kat associating her name sa ilang showbiz denizens who’d go to her for help nang hindi nagdadalawang-salita. Marami ring mga reporter ang ganu’n na lang kung pagmalasakitan niya nang walang pag-iimbot.

For sure, kung ito ang gagamiting pamantayan ng VOAA ay hindi na kailangan pang idaos ang palatuntunan. “Bes, uwian na…may nanalo na!”