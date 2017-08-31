Marlo may pa-concert para sa inang may cancer

YES, tuwang-tuwa talaga ako sa guwapong Harana member na si Marlo Mortel dahil wala itong sinasayang na araw sa trabaho. Basta’t may pagkakataon ay hindi talaga siya nagpapaliban. You know why? Kasi this young boy really needs to work hard para sa medications ng kanyang ina who is in her stage 4 ng cancer. And we should pray for Marlo’s mom’s recovery.

This coming Oct. 13 ay meron siyang pa-concert to raise funds for her mom’s medications titled “Songs For Mama” na gaganapin sa Elements sa Centris, Q.C.. Makakasama ang alaga kong si Michael Pangilinan as guest sa event na ito ni Marlo.

Hindi lang alam ni Marlo kung gaano ako na-touch sa invitation niya to have Michael as one of his special guests. Sa totoo lang, merong tentative booking si Michael sa Cebu City that day pero agad kong tinawagan ang promoter and pressured her na kailangang malaman ko kung tuloy ang event na iyon sa Cebu dahil I felt na mas mahalaga itong kay Marlo.

I gave the promoter a day to advise me kung tuloy or hindi para madesisyunan ko na. My promoter requested for another day para makapag-decide pero I begged off na. Pinalilipat ko ang event nila on Oct. 14 dahil mall show naman iyon. Pumayag naman ang promoter ko dahil wala naman silang choice eh, kakausapin daw niya ang mall na ilipat na lang si Michael sa Oct. 14.

Hindi lang siguro dapat mag-guest si Michael sa event na ito ni Marlo, we must walk an extra mile to help Marlo. Para ito sa medication ng mahal niyang ina kaya malamang na tutulong din kami sa pagbebenta ng tickets. We are more than willing to do it. Tutulong ka na rin lang, eh, di lubus-lubusin mo na, right? Kaya kayong nagbabasa nito, tumulong kayo, ha.

Pag may extra kayong money, mag-sponsor naman kayo for Marlo’s mom. Bili kayo ng tickets para maliban sa mai-entertain na kayo, may napupuntahang very noble cause ang perang ibabayad ninyo. It’s my idea, not Marlo’s, ha. Baka malagay naman sa alanganin si Marlo dahil ipinanghihingi ko ng suporta.

I just love Marlo Mortel. At dapat lang siyang pagpalain sa mundong ito. He has a big, big heart. Mwah!