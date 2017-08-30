Impeachment vs Sereno inihain na By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inendorso ng 25 kongresista, kabilang ang apat na House deputy speaker, ang impeachment complaint laban kay Supreme Court Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno.

Inihain ni Atty. Lorenzo Gadon, dating abugado ni dating Pangulo at ngayon ay Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, ang 54 pahinang reklamo sa tanggapan ni House Secretary General Cesar Pareja pasado 6 ng gabi.

Bago matalakay ng House committee on justice ay madaragdagan pa umano ang mga nagendorso sa reklamo. Kung makakukuha ng 98 endorser (one third ng kabuuang bilang ng mga kongresista sa kasalukuyan) ay hindi na ito diringgin ng komite at maghahain na ng kaso ang Kamara sa Senado na siyang magsasagawa ng impeachment trial.

Sinabi ni Gadon na “matibay” ang kanyang reklamong inihain at sa mga susunod na araw ay mayroon pang mga pipirma.

Inireklamo si Sereno kaugnay ng hindi umano pagdedeklara ng totoo sa kanyang Statement of Assets Liabilities and Networth.

Kasama rin sa reklamo ang pagiging maluho umano ni Sereno ng bumili ito ng Toyota Land Cruiser na ipina-bullet proof at pagsakay ng business o first class at panunuluyan sa mamahaling hotel at pagpapabiyahe sa kanyang mga staff.

Inirereklamo rin ang pagdedesisyon niya sa mga bagay na dapat ay dumaraan sa en banc ng Korte Suprema at sa mabagal na pag-aksyon sa ilang resolusyon gaya ng paglipat ng kaso ng Maute sa labas ng Mindanao.

Minsan din umanong naki-alam si Sereno sa gagawin ng lokal na korte na may kaugnayan sa kaso ni Sen. Leila de Lima.

Si Sereno ay itinalaga sa puwesto ni dating Pangulong Benigno Simeon Aquino III.

Siya ang pumalit kay Chief Justice Renato Corona na na-impeach dahil sa hindi pagdedeklara ng totoo sa kanyang SALN.

Ang mga nag-endorso ay sina House Deputy Speaker Gwendolyn Garcia (Cebu), Deputy Speaker Mylene Garcia Albano (Davao City), Deputy Speaker Ferdinand Hernandez (South Cotabato), Deputy Speaker Frederick Abueg (Palawan), Representatives Edgar Sarmiento (Samar), Anthony Bravo (COOP NATCCO), Arnel Ty (LPGMA), Rodito Albano (Isabela), Francisco Matugas III (Surigao del Norte), Aurelio Gonzales (Pampanga), Federico Sandoval (Malabon), Joel Almario (Davao Oriental), Romeo Acop (Antipolo City), Bingbong Crisologo (QC), Pedro Acharon Jr. (South Cotabato), XJ Romualdo (Camiguin), Gil Acosta (Palawan), Ann Hofer (Zamboanga Sibugay), Winnie Castelo (QC), Jericho Nograles (PBA), John Marvin Nieto (Manila), Robert Ace Barbers (Surigao del Norte), Roger Mercado (Southern Leyte), Jennifer Barzaga (Cavite), at Lorna Bautista-Bandigan (Davao Occidental).

