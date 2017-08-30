CA ipinagpaliban ang kumpirmasyon ni Mariano INQUIRER.net

NAGDESISYON ang Commission on Appointments (CA) na ipagpaliban ang kumpirmasyon ni Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael “Paeng” Mariano.

Nagmosyon si Sen. Gringo Honasan na isuspinde ang pagdinig para mabigyan ng panahon ang mga miyembro na repasuhin ang mga isyu laban kay Mariano.

Isa lamang sa anim na naghain ng oposisyon sa pagkakatalaga kay Mariano ang naisalang ng CA.

Itinakda sa Setyembre 5 ng susunod na pagdinig sa kumpirmasyon ni Mariano.

