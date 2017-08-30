DU30 ipinag-utos ang lifestyle check kay Mabilog

IPINAG-UTOS ni Pangulong Duterte ang lifestyle check kay Iloilo City Mayor Jed Mabilog na ayon sa presidente ay mala-palasyo ang bahay.

“Mabilog has sent word that he wants to talk to me. And I had some lifestyle check on him. His house is like a palace in… Sabi ko, anak siguro talaga ito ng mayamang-mayaman,” sabi ni Duterte sa kanyang takumpati sa Malacanang matapos ang panunumpa ng mga pulis na napromote sa star rank.

Kasabay nito, inatasan ni Duterte ang National Bureau of Investigaton (NBI) at Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) na imbestigahan ang umano’y kuwestiyonableng yaman ni Mabilog.

“‘Yung bahay niya talagang ipina-ano — ipinasilip ko sa mga NBI pati BIR, it’s really a palace. Kaya…” dagdag pa ni Duterte.

Nauna nang inihayag ni Duterte ang pagtatalaga kay Ozamiz City chief of police Jovie Espenido sa Iloilo kung saan nauna niyang inakusahan si Mabilog bilang isang protektor ng mga sangkot sa ilegal na droga.

“Despite the headway we already made against illegal drugs and criminality, our country is not yet safe from harm and danger. So, remain vigilant. Stay alert and be ready,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Kasabay nito, tiniyak ni Duterte ang kanyang suporta sa mga pulis sa patuloy na kampanya kontra droga.

“I repeat: Huwag kayong matakot diyang mga human rights, mga demanda, demanda. Gawin mo lang ang tamang trabaho mo. Follow the rules of engagement, follow the rules of performance of duty, and follow the rules of self-defense and I will go to prison for you,” ayon pa kay Duterte.