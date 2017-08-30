Ex-Palawan governor Reyes guilty sa graft

Hinatulang makulong ng anim hanggang walong taon si dating Palawan Gov. Joel Reyes sa kinakaharap nitong kasong graft kaugnay ng iligal na mining permit na ibinigay nito noong 2006. Hinatulang makulong ng anim hanggang walong taon si dating Palawan Gov. Joel Reyes sa kinakaharap nitong kasong graft kaugnay ng iligal na mining permit na ibinigay nito noong 2006.

Pinawalang-sala naman ng Sandiganbayan Third Division ang kapwa akusado ni Reyes na si Andronico Baguyo, mining operations officer IV ng Provincial Environment and Natural Resources dahil sa kakulangan ng ebidensya.

Ang dalawa ay kinasuhan kaugnay ng pag-apruba sa application for renewal ng Small Scale Mining Permit ng Olympic Mines and Development Corp., kahit na hindi pa paso ang permit nito upang makapagmina umano ng sobra sa 50,00 metriko tonelada na pinapayagan ng batas.

Gumamit din umano ang OMDC ng mga heavy equipment sa mining operation nito kaya hindi ito maituturing na small scale mining.

Nang basahan ng sakdal ay naghain ng not guilty plea ang dalawa.

“As governor of Palawan, his authority to approve small mining permits calls for the duel role of allowing the exploration and exploration of, and conserving and preserving the natural resources within the provinces’ territorial jurisdiction. He chose to intentionally and willfully ignore his responsibilities and conveniently relied only on the recommendation of the PMRB,” saad ng 34-pahinang desisyon.

Sinabi naman ng korte na hindi sapat ang ebidensya ng prosekusyon upang patunayan na may nalabag na batas si Baguyo.

“There is nothing in the testimonies of the witnesses that would indicate or even hint of accused Baguyo’s participation in the processing and approval (of the permit)”.