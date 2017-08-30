Quantcast

Ex-Palawan governor Reyes guilty sa graft

By

4:23 pm | Wednesday, August 30th, 2017

Hinatulang makulong ng anim hanggang walong taon si dating Palawan Gov. Joel Reyes sa kinakaharap nitong kasong graft kaugnay ng iligal na mining permit na ibinigay nito noong 2006.
    Pinawalang-sala naman ng Sandiganbayan Third Division ang kapwa akusado ni Reyes na si Andronico Baguyo, mining operations officer IV ng Provincial Environment and Natural Resources dahil sa kakulangan ng ebidensya.
    Ang dalawa ay kinasuhan kaugnay ng pag-apruba sa application for renewal ng Small Scale Mining Permit ng Olympic Mines and Development Corp., kahit na hindi pa paso ang permit nito upang makapagmina umano ng sobra sa 50,00 metriko tonelada na pinapayagan ng batas.
      Gumamit din umano ang OMDC ng mga heavy equipment sa mining operation nito kaya hindi ito maituturing na small scale mining.
      Nang basahan ng sakdal ay naghain ng not guilty plea ang dalawa.
    “As governor of Palawan, his authority to approve small mining permits calls for the duel role of allowing the exploration and exploration of, and conserving and preserving the natural resources within the provinces’ territorial jurisdiction. He chose to intentionally and willfully ignore his responsibilities and conveniently relied only on the recommendation of the PMRB,” saad ng 34-pahinang desisyon.
    Sinabi naman ng korte na hindi sapat ang ebidensya ng prosekusyon upang patunayan na may nalabag na batas si Baguyo.
    “There is nothing in the testimonies of the witnesses that would indicate or even hint of accused Baguyo’s participation in the processing and approval (of the permit)”.

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.

Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94





TODAY'S ISSUE OF BANDERA

Advertisement