Ano gusto mo? P243M o P200M By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Aakyat na rin sa P200 milyon ang inaasahang jackpot prize ng Super Lotto 6/49 sa Huwebes.

Ang Ultra Lotto jackpot 6/58 naman sa Biyernes ay inaasahang aabot sa P243 milyon.

Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, walang tumama sa winning number combination na 19-06-26-43-33-40 sa bola ng 6/58 noong Martes. Umabot sa P237.2 milyon ang jackpot prize.

Nanalo naman ng tig-P83,950 ang 16 mananaya na nakalimang numero. Tig-P2,030 ang 527 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 13,372 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

Sa bola ng Super Lotto, wala namang tumaya sa winning number combination na 43-17-30-32-10-47. Umabot sa P194.3 milyon ang jackpot prize sa bolang ito. Inaasahan naman na aabot sa P200 milyon ang jackpot prize sa Biyernes.

Nanalo naman ng tig-P70,000 ang 15 mananaya na nakalimang numero. Tig-P1,240 naman ang 990 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 20,873 mananaya na nakatatlo.

