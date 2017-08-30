Magnitude 5.1 lindol sa Cagayan

Niyanig ng lindol na may lakas na magnitude 5.1 ang Cagayan kaninang umaga.

Ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology naramdaman ang lindol alas-6:08 ng umaga. Ang sentro ng lindol ay 25 kilometro sa kanluran ng bayan ng Calayan. May lalim itong 30 kilometro at sanhi ng paggalaw ng tectonic plate sa lugar.

Walang inaasahang aftershock at pinsala ang paggalaw na ito.

Naramdaman ang Intensity IV sa Calayan at Santa Paxedes sa Cagayan; at Pagudpod sa Ilocos Norte.

Intensity III naman sa Sanchez Mira, Cagayan; Dumalneg at Baruyan sa Ilocos Norte. Intensity II sa Laoag City, Pasuquin, sa Ilocos Norte; Luna, Santa Marcela at Flor sa Apayao.

Intensity I naman sa Penablanca, Cagayan.

