Kisses level up na talaga, bongga sa 1-M followers sa IG Marco, Edward pinaasa ng sabay sa set ng Loving In Tandem By Djan Magbanua

ONE million na ang followers ngayon sa Instagram ni Kisses Delavin. Bago nito, ay nagpost pa siya with matching hashtag na #kissesroadto1million. Isa si Kisses sa latest trendiest stars lalo na ang tambalan nila ni Marco Gallo. Mas kilala sila bilang KissMarc. Speaking of Marco, nakakaloka ang latest post din nya sa kanyang Instagram. Kasama nya pa ang fellow PBB housemate na si Edward Barber sa isang video kung saan sila ay pinaasa ng isang lechon. Mukhang kuha naman ang video sa set ng kanilang magiging movie. Ang paasang lechon!!! Umaasa naman kami kahit masakit , wala magagawa eh , na love at first sight kami sa lechon eh❤️😂😂😂😂🐷 PAASA!!! #LIT September 13 na! @edward_barber A post shared by Marco Gallo (@marcogalloc) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT Nakakatawa ang video kung saan nagtatakbo sila pero sa huli ay ‘umasa’ lamang dahil mukhang fake o props lang ang nasabing lechon. Magkakasama sina Kisses, Marco, Edward and PBB Big Winner Maymay Entrata sa pelikulang Loving In Tandem na ipapalabas sa nalalapit na September 13.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.