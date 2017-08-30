KathNiel, KissMarc fans bibida at makiki-chika sa #ShowbizLive By Djan Magbanua Bandera

Tonight makiki-join ang apat sa fans club ng in na in na mga love teams of today sa #ShowbizLive, ang KathNiel Solidarity and KissMarc Flashers. Binubuo ang KathNiel Solidarity ay umbrella organization na binubuo ng mga individuals and group fans na sumusuporta kina Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. Sa show mamayang gabi, excite silang pag-usapan hindi lang ang kanilang pagiging fangirls/fanboys kundi ang ginagawa din nilang pagtulong and other advocacies. Fresh face naman at bagong bago ang love team nila Kisses Delavin at Marco Gallo pero talagang patok na patok sila sa mga KissMarc fans. Makikichika din ang ilang representatives mula sa KissMarc Flashers para maramdaman ang kanilang fandom powers. Abangan ito mamayang 8 p.m. sa #ShowbizLive, hosted by Ervin Santiago and Izel Abanilla sa Radyo Inquirer 990. Mapapanood din sa Facebook Live via Inquirer.net at Bandera FB pages. Ang ShowbizLive ay napapanood tuwing Miyerkules.

