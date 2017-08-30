Kris inagawan ng eksena ang author ng ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

WHEN Kris Aquino hosted the Cebu leg of “Crazy Rich Asians” with the Singaporean author Kevin Kwan, not all were happy.

May isang nambasag kay Kris dahil umeksena raw ito nang todo sa book signing at meet-and-greet event ng best-selling author.

Kasi raw, dapat solo lang ni Kevin ang frame when he was introduced pero sinamahan pa raw ito ni Kris sa paglakad sa red carpet.

“It seems that you stole @kevinkwanbooks Kevin’s thunder in this event. I get the business aspect of @nbsalert using you to host the event, however, it would’ve been more respectful for the author and probably more appropriate if you did not walk together to the stage. The presence of the author

SHOULD’ve been the highlight of the event (not the host). The event is about Kevin not Kris.”

That was the hanash of Kris’ basher.

Agad-agad naman ang naging sagot ni Kris who said, “Girl I totally refuse to let you ruin what was a happy & successful event & please don’t cop out of your negativity w/ a peace sign – stand by your mean spiritedness. @kevinkwanbooks had no issues and we had a lovely dinner & are having brunch before our flight.”