Anak nina Janno at Bing engaged na

ENGAGED na ang panganay na anak nina Janno Gibbs at Bing Loyzaga na si Alyssa sa kanyang longtime boyfriend.

Isang surprise proposal ang ginawa ni Anton Cruz para kay Alyssa na naganap sa Mistral Point, Marouba sa Sydney, Australia, na sinasabing isa sa mga favorite place ng kanyang future wife.

Sa kanyang Instagram account, sinabi ni Alyssa na, “He picked my favorite spot in Sydney. Little did I know, both our families (who flew all the way from Manila) were waiting to greet us after this! GREATEST. SURPRISE. OF. MY. LIFE!”

Narito ang reaction ni Janno na ipinost niya sa kanyang IG: “My @chiloyzagagibbs is now engaged! WTF!?? Hahaha! Kidding! @antoncruz surprised her with a proposal on her favorite spot in Sydney.

Anton had asked mine and @bingloyzaga’s blessings way before our trip. Even his whole family came to Australia for this! With Chi having no clue whatsoever!

Sabi naman ni Bing, “And now I gain a son. Congratulations @chiloyzagagibbs and @antoncruz!”