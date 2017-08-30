Kiray malas sa lalaki, dyowang model hiniwalayan na rin? Bandera

“THE END” na nga ba ang tamang hashtag para sa relasyon ng komedyanang si Kiray Celis sa model-actor na si Kirst Viray? Ito’y matapos ngang i-unfollow ni Kiray si Kirst sa Instagram kamakailan. Naging kapansin-pansin ito sa followers ng young character actress dahil si Kirst lang ang tanging pina-follow niya sa IG. Bukod dito, tinanggal na rin ni Kiray ang pangalan ni Kirst sa title ng kanyang YouTube channel. Sa ilang photo na ipinost ni Kiray sa kanyang IG, isa rito ang diumano’y magpapatunay na nagkanya-kanya na nga ng landas ang dalawa. Sey ng komedyana sa caption ng litrato: “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened. Thank you, @giftstudioph sa unicorn slippers ko.” Sa IG naman ni Kirst, isang litrato ang ipinost ng binata na kuha sa Bali, Indonesia at tila may laman ang caption nitong “I’m sooo freeeti! #teamprettyme #biyahengkirst #bali!”

