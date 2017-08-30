Bordon binuhat ang JRU kontra Mapua

SINANDIGAN ng Jose Rizal University ang rookie transferee na si Aaron Bordon matapos na inalat sa laro ang kamador nitong si Teytey Teodoro para biguin ang kulang sa taong Mapua, 68-59, kahapon sa 93rd NCAA basketball tournament sa Filoil Arena, San Juan City.

Ito ang ikaanim na panalo sa siyam na laro ng Heavy Bombers na tinapos ang unang round ng elims na nasa pangatlong puwesto.

Ang 23-anyos na si Bordon, na hinugot ng koponan mula Cavite State University ay may average na 5.5 puntos kada laro lamang ngunit kahapon ay tumira siya ng career-high 23 points para pangunahan ang JRU sa ikaapat na diretsong panalo.

“He has the potential but he just need to be pushed,” sabi ni JRU coach Vergel Meneses patungkol kay Bordon.

Hindi naman nakapagpakita ng magandang laro si Teodoro na may pitong puntos lamang kahapon na halos kalahati lamang sa kanyang scoring average.

Hindi nakapaglaro para sa Cardinals ang tatlo sa kanilang starting unit na sina Allwell Oraeme, Shane Menina at Andoy Estrella.

Dahil sa kabiguan ay nahulog sa 1-8 ang kartada ng Mapua na nagsagawa ng late-game rally at muntik nang mabura ang 19-point lead ng JRU sa fourth quarter.

“A win is a win, but the way we won, I’m not happy about it. Our turnovers helped them to get back, they converted on our turnovers. Good thing we made our shots in the end,” dagdag pa ni Meneses.