EB Dabarkads rampa kung rampa sa Japan; AlDub sweet-sweetan By Jun Nardo Bandera

RAMPA-RAMPA muna sa Japan ang Eat Bulaga Dabarkads nitong nakaraang weekend. Join sa biyahe sina Joey de Leon, Vic Sotto, Pauleen Luna, Ruby Rodriguez, Allan K, Ryzza Mae Dizon, Anjo Yllana, Jimmy Santos, ang mag-asawang Ryan at Juday Agoncillo, Patricia Tumulak, Baeby Baste at Maine Mendoza. Sumunod sa biyahe si Alden Richards kahapon. Present din ang EB director na si Poochie Rivera at VP for Creative na si Jenni Ferre na katatapos lang magdaos ng kaarawan at ilang staff ng programa at TAPE, Inc. Sa naglabasang photos sa Instagram account ng Dabarkads, lumabas na baby sitters ni Baste sina Poleng at Ruby. Bale nagsilbi ring belated celebration ito ng Wonder Kid ng noontime show. Of course, may sariling moments din sina Bossing at Pauleen sa Beppu, Oita at si Ryzza Mae ang kanilang official fotog sa lakad nila. Feeling mowdel naman si Meng sa photo niya sa Oita. Abangers na siyempre ang AlDub Nation sa sweet moments nina Alden at Meng sa Japan, huh!

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.