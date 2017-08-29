Posibleng bagyo binabantayan ng Pagasa

Isang low pressure area na posibleng maging bagyo ang binabantayan ng Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. Isang low pressure area na posibleng maging bagyo ang binabantayan ng Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. Kung magiging bagyo ito ay tatawaging Kiko at magiging ikatlong bagyo na papasok sa Philippine Area of Responsibility ngayong buwan. Kahapon ng umaga ang LPA ay nasa layong 1,000 kilometro sa silangan ng Tuguegarao City. Mayroon namang Intertropical Convergence Zone na nagdadala ng pag-ulan sa katimugang bahagi ng Luzon at Visayas. Isang bagyo rin sa labas ng PAR na may international name na Sanvu ang maaaring makaapekto sa bansa. Kahapon ng umaga ito ay nasa layong 2,660 kilometro sa silangan ng hilagang Luzon. May hangin ito na umaabot sa 60 kilometro bawat oras ang bilis at pagbugsong 80 kilometro.

