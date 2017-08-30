PH wagi ng ginto sa pencak By Angelito Oredo Bandera KUALA Lumpur, Malaysia — Hinablot ni Dines Dumaan ang ika-24 gintong medalya ng Pilipinas kahapon matapos magwagi sa men’s tanding class A (45-50 kg) division ng pencak silat sa 29th Southeast Asian Games na ginanap dito sa Bukit Kiara Sports Complex.

Tatlong beses nagawang i-pin down ni Dumaan ang kalabang Indonesian na si Firman upang manalo, 4-1, at putulin ang mahabang panahon na pagkauhaw ng Philippine Pencak Silat Association (PhilSilat) sa gintong medalya. Bago ito ay huling nanalo ng ginto ang bansa noon pang 2005 Manila SEA Games.

“Akala ko po hindi ako mananalo kasi nahilo po ako noong nasipa niya ako, pero pinilit ko po mahuli ang galaw niya kaya ko natalo sa puntusan,” sabi ng 3rd year Marine Transportation student sa Colegio De La Purisima University sa Roxas City at nasa una niyang paglahok sa SEA Games na si Dumaan.

Hindi naman nagpaiwan ang mga kasamahan nito na nagwagi ng tansong medalya. Ito ay sina Rickrod Ortega sa tanding (match) class C (55-60kg) division, Jefferson Rhey Loon sa tanding class D (60-65kg) at Princesslyn Enopia sa tanding class A (45-50kg)

Nabigo namang mag-uwi ng ginto ang taekwondo Olympian na si Kirstie Elaine Alora matapos mabigo kay Sorn Seavmey ng Cambodia sa finals ng women’s -73 kg category sa Kuala Lumpur Convention Center sa iskor na 6-13.

Nagkasya naman si Francis Aaron Agojo sa bronze matapos mabigo sa semifinals kontra Nguyen Van Duy ng Vietnam sa men’s -58 kg division sa iksor na 17-30.

Alas-6 ng gabi kagabi ay mayroon nang 24 ginto, 31 pilak at 60 tanso ang Pilipinas na nanatili pa ring nasa ika-anim na puwesto pangkalahatan.

Habang isinusulat ito ay kasalukuyan pa naghahangad ng ginto sina Cherry May Regalado sa pencak silat, Kathryn Magno sa speed skating, men’s sepak takraw at ang men at women’s team sa squash. —Angelito Oredo PHOTO: INQUIRER

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.