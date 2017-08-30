Win streak itataya ng Ginebra, Blackwater Bandera

Mga Laro Ngayon

(Mall of Asia Arena)

4:15 p.m. Blackwater

vs TNT KaTropa

7 p.m. Barangay Ginebra vs Phoenix

Team Standings: Meralco (5-1); Barangay Ginebra (4-1); Star Hotshots (4-1); NLEX (6-2); Rain or Shine (4-2); San Miguel Beer (3-2); TNT KaTropa (3-2); Blackwater (3-3); GlobalPort (2-3); Phoenix (2-6); Alaska (0-6); Kia Picanto (0-7)

ITATAYA ngayon ng Barangay Ginebra at Blackwater Elite ang kanya-kanyang winning streak ngayon kontra sa magkahiwalay na kalaban sa pagpapatuloy ng 2017 PBA Governors Cup sa SM Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City.

Aasintahin ng Gin Kings ang ikalimang sunod na panalo sa pagsagupa nito sa bumubulusok na Phoenix team dakong alas-7 ng gabi habang pupuntiryahin ng Blackwater ang ikaapat na diretsong pagwawagi laban sa delikadong TNT KaTropa sa unang laro ganap na alas-4:15 ng hapon.

Nabigo ang Ginebra sa una nitong laban kontra Meralco Bolts, 78-93, noong Hulyo 23.

Pero mula noon ay tumuhog ng apat sa sunod na tambakang panalo ang Gin Kings kontra GlobalPort (124-108), Kia Picanto (120-90), NLEX (110-97) at Alaska (94-80).

Kontra Phoenix ay muling nalalagay sa llamado ang Ginebra lalo pa’t papasok ang Fuel Masters sa laban ngayon na bitbit ang six-game losing skid.

Nagwagi ang Phoenix sa unang dalawang laro ng season-ending conference pero mula noon ay hindi pa nakakatikim ng panalo ang Fuel Masters

Taliwas naman ito sa sinapit ng Blackwater na inumpisahan ang torneyo na may three-game losing streak pero nakabalik sa kontensyon matapos na manalo sa huling tatlong laban kontra Phoenix (92-86), NLEX (107-106) at Alaska (111-106).

Nanganganib naman na maputol ang winning run ng Elite dahil makakasagupa nito ngayon ang palabang TNT KaTropa.

Matapos na matambakan ng Rain or Shine (105-73) noong Agosto 20 ay bumalikwas ang TNT sa isang panalo laban sa Phoenix (110-103) sa huli nitong laro nitong Agosto 25.

