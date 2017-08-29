Solenn: Gusto rin naming magka-baby ng asawa ko, pero…!

DALAWANG taon pa ang ilalaan ni Solenn Heussaff para sa kanyang showbiz career bago siya magpapabuntis sa asawang si Nico Bolzico.

Ayon sa Kapuso sexy actress-TV host, balak niyang magkaroon ng baby sa edad na 34, eh, 32 siya ngayon kaya dalawang taon pa bago siya maging mommy. Maraming trabaho ngayon si Solenn, bukod sa GMA Telebabad series na Alyas Robin Hood at weekly food/travel show na Taste Buddies sa GMA News TV, siya rin ang napiling host ng Sunday karaoke game show na All-Star Videoke kasama si Betong Sumaya.

“Siyempre naman gusto naming magka-baby. We got married, gusto namin magkaroon ng pamilya in the future, pero bata pa naman kami there’s so much going on for the two of us,” ang pahayag ni Solenn sa presscon ng All-Star Videoke na mapapanood sa Linggo.

Dagdag pa niya, “I just wanna work more, I just don’t wanna rush things. Gusto kong i-enjoy din yung pagsasama namin ni Nico. Kasi since the wedding, we never had time together. So, I mean, 34 is young now. Kasi dati 23, dapat magkaroon ng baby. Ngayon naman kahit 40, hindi naman na ako aabot diyan.”