Gretchen walang-sawang nag-perform sa harap ng mga sugarol By Alex Brosas Bandera

GRETCHEN Barretto is practicing her singing at home and on stage.

Just recently, she performed at the “VIP Gamblers night, Marriott hotel resorts world” ayon na rin sa kanyang caption sa kanyang Instagram photo which showed her singing a standard song.

Kaloka, sing to death si La Greta sa harap ng mga gamblers. Amusing, right? Of late, she also posted videos of her singing sa bahay nila. Kahit na gabi na, sing pa rin si Greta.

“More videos of my singing night at home with @zarahbertulfo on piano,” caption niya sa isang IG video.

Tuwang-tuwa naman ang followers ni La Greta as one said, “Miss G! Are you having a concert soon that’s why you’re practicing? Or recording kaya? Your voice and her piano skills work well together! Parang pwedeng ‘A Night with G!’”

“Why not have a special album? That voice of yours is so whow!” pambobola ng fan.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.