2 bata patay sa Japanese encephalitis sa Laguna Inquirer

SINABI ng provincial health office ng Laguna na dalawang mga bata ang namatay sa Japanese encephalitis, isang sakit na nakukuha mula sa kagat ng lamok.

Ayon kay Dr. Rene Bagamasbad, Laguna health officer, na kabilang sa mga nasawi ay siyam-anyos na batang lalaki sa bayan ng Calauan at anim-anyos na batang lalaki sa San Pablo City. Idinagdag ni Bagamasbad na namatay ang dalawang bata dalawang linggo na ang nakakaraan.

Inilagay na ang Calauan at San Pablo City sa imbestigasyon ng health office. “The regional office had also started monitoring signs and symptoms of possible Japanese encephalitis incidence in other parts of Laguna,” sabi ni Bagamasbad.

