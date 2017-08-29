Fans ni Alden hinamon ng demandahan si Atty. Topacio

HINAMON ng avid fan ni Alden Richards na si @cutenessAvie na kasuhan ni Atty. Ferdinand Topacio ang ka-loveteam ni Maine Mendoza.

This was after some fans of Maine tried to seek help of Atty. Topacio dahil sa alleged pambabastos ni Alden kay Maine on national television.

“Magkaso ka Atty. @FSTopacio kay Alden. Go ahead! Di ka namin pipigilan. Basta make sure di lalapit si Maine kay A. di na siya kaLT ni A.”

“Ano @EatBulaga payag kami na magkaso si Topacio kay Alden. Basta di na kaLT ni Alden si Maine. OK sa amin yan. Ano masasabi ninyo?”

“Inumpisahan ni Atty. Topacio. Sige! Payag kami @EatBulaga @ramsdavid sa kaso na yan. Pero wag na lalapit si Maine kay Alden.”

‘Yan ang mga hanash ni @cutenessAvie.

“For the record, wala akong sinasabi na may abuse kay Maine. I said I’ll look into it. Yung sabi kong ‘abuse’ refers to another case. FYI,” sagot naman ni Atty. Topacio.

One @YourHandyMan88 ranted against Atty. Topacio and said, “As a lawyer, you should be the first to know that, unless a minor, ONLY the victim can file a complaint for alleged lewed acts made on her.”

“And yes, you did not categorically say that, at least not in so many words. But even ur emoji comment on specific photos are very telling.”

“In sum, your actions/responses on this issue are so unbecoming of an attorney of your ‘self-proclaimed’ calibre.”

‘Yan ang dagdag pa ng defender ni Alden.

“Ganun po? So what response did you want? ‘Bahala kayo sa buhay ninyo?’ Hayzzz,” sagot ni Topacio.

Ayaw tantanan si Atty. Topacio, patuloy ang rant ni @YourHandyMan88, “The ethical response wud be to advise them of what the law is, in general terms, & NOT indulge them on an issue to w/c they are NOT parties. Apparently you need one. Badly,”

“Sige po. Next time you give a lecture on legal ethics, I’ll attend it,” sagot ni Topacio.

So, where will all these lead to? Abangan!