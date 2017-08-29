Estrella kinumpirmang bumisita ang manugang na lalaki ni Duterte sa BOC INQUIRER.net

KINUMPIRMA ni dating Bureau of Customs (BOC) intelligence service chief Neil Estrella na bumisita ang manugang na lalaki ni Pangulong Duterte at mister ni Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, na si Mans Carpio, sa opisina ng nagbitiw na si Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon.

Ikinaalarma naman ni Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV ang kumpirmasyon ni Estrella sa harap ng alegasyon ng pagkakaroon ng “Davao group.”

Inamin ni Estrella na nakita niyang papalabas si Carpio sa opisina ni Faeldon.

Nauna nang nagbitiw si Estrella sa kanyang puwesto sa harap ng kontrobersiyang kinakaharap ng BOC kaugnay ng P6.4 bilyon shabu na nakalusot.

“Your honor, si Atty. Mans, nakita kong pumasyal sa Bureau of Customs but not Paolo Duterte (I saw Atty. Mans visited the Bureau of Customs but no Paolo Duterte),” sabi ni Estrella sa tanong ni Trillanes.

Idinagdag ni Estrella na hindi naman niya alam kung ano ang naging pakay ni Carpio sa opisina ni Faeldon.

“I am not privy to the situation. I just came down from my office and I chanced upon him (Carpio) going out of the office of the commissioner,” sabi ni Estrella.

“Mans Carpio has no business being there. Alam nila na influential ‘yung kanilang pamilya so hindi mo iisipin na, nakikipag-kwentuhan tungkol sa showbiz o ano man, so, talagang ano ito, this confirms yung information na ‘yung sa Davao group,” ayon naman kay Trillanes.

Sinabi ni Trillanes na base sa kanyang impormasyong nakalap mula sa talong tao, bumisita si Carpio sa BOC ng limang beses.

Si Mans Carpio ay pamangkin ni Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales. Anak si Mans ng kapatid na lalaki ni Morales na si Atty. Lucas Carpio, Jr., mister ni Court of Appeals Justice Agnes Reyes Carpio.

