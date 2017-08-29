Uber nagbayad ng P190M multa sa LTFRB INQUIRER.net

NAGBAYAD ang Uber ng P190 milyong multa na ipinataw ng Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), dalawang linggo matapos isuspinde ang operasyon nito.

Ganap na alas-12:45 ng hapon, dinala ng mga abogado ng Uber na sina Ane Mascenon at Roberto Ramiro sa LTFRB ang tsekeng nagkakahalaga ng P190 milyon. Tumanggi naman silang maglabas ng pahayag.

Nauna nang sinabi ng LTFRB na aalisin nito ang isang buwang suspensyon ng Uber kung magbabayad ng P190 milyon.

Hinihintay din ng LTFRB ang kumpirmasyon mula sa bangko ng Uber na nakatanggap nga ng tulong pinansiyal mula sa transport network company (TNC0 ang 36,000 driver nito na naapektuhan ng suspensyon.

Inatasan ang Uber na magbigay ng aabot sa P300 milyong tulong sa mga driver sa 19 na araw na natigil ang operasyon.

