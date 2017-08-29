Magnitude 4 lindol sa Southern Leyte By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Niyanig ng lindol na may lakas na magnitude 4.0 ang Southern Leyte kahapon.

Ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology naramdaman ang lindol alas-2:11 ng hapon.

Ang sentro ng lindol ay tatlong kilometro sa kanluran ng bayan ng San Francisco. May lalim itong isang kilometro. Ang paggalaw ng tectonic plate sa lugar ang sanhi ng lindol.

Nagdulot naman ito ng Intensity III paggalaw sa bayan ng Limasawa.

Walang inaasahang aftershock at pinsala ang lindol na ito.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.