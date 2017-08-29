Setyembre 1 pormal nang idineklarang holiday Bandera

PORMAL nanag pinirmahan ni Pangulong Duterte ang Proclamation 297 na nagdedeklara sa Setyembre 1, 2017, Biyernes bilang regular holiday bilang paggunita sa Eid’l Adha.

“Eid’l Adha or Feast of Sacrifice is one of the two greatest feasts of Islam,” sabi ni Duterte sa pinirmahang proklamasyon.

Idinagdag ni Duterte na inirekomenda ng National Commission on Muslim Filipinos na gawing holiday ang Seytembre 1 matapos na rin ang pinal na deklarasyon ng Saudi Arabia.

Sa ilalim ng Republic Act 9849, regular holiday ng Eid’l Adha, bagamat nagbabago ang araw nito base sa kalendaryo ng mga Muslim.

